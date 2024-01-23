Harmony College Midwest 2024
Harmony College Midwest is now in its fourth year, and this barbershop educational experience has become the can’t miss event of the year in the Midwest!! This year will feature our new 2023 International Champions, Midtown, as well as many great clinicians and coaches including Debbie Cleveland, Sweet Adeline International Champion and Accomplished Music Educator.
Quartets and Individuals alike will have many options for classes, coaching, and singing at this event!
The event will all be held at the Double Tree by Hilton in Bloomington, IL. Call (309) 664-6446 and mention Harmony College to get the Convention Rate book your room online.
Come and join in for a great time!
Harmony College Midwest 2024 Course Descriptions
Repeat After Me: “My Voice Is Beautiful” – Debbie Cleveland
The human voice on its own is a complex instrument – to complicate things, it is a part of the human
body, and features different qualities from person to person, giving each individual a unique instrument
with which to express song. In this course, experienced vocal instructor Debbie Cleveland will help you
to embrace that unique quality in your voice, helping you find beauty and confidence in your own
particular instrument.
Coaching Under Glass with Spitfire – Debbie Cleveland
Be a fly on the wall while Debbie Cleveland coaches Spitfire, 2019 Central States District Quartet
Champion and multiple-time BHS International Quartet Quarterfinalist.
Overtones and Tuning – David Wright
We’ve all had the thrilling experience of hearing or singing a four-part chord and, when it’s
perfectly tuned, noticing those “extra” voices floating above: the elusive “overtone.” In this
course, David Wright will explain and demonstrate the overtone series and discuss how tuning
chords relates to it.
The Challenges of Being and Arranger – David Wright
David Wright has written gold-medal arrangements for the most skilled barbershop quartets and
choruses in the world. In this course, he will discuss the difficult decisions that often come along
with crafting a top-quality arrangement.
Four Score and Seven Breaths Ago – Terry Ludwig
Have you ever wondered how a chorus director prepares a piece of music to teach to the group?
What things do they look for when deciding on interp? How do they figure out the dynamics?
Well, this class is for you! We will look at a few pieces of music and see if we can figure out the
clues that will make us successful.
Singing vs. Performing – Terry Ludwig
We will take a look at what it takes to really “perform” a song, from character to pulling from
personal experiences. This will definitely require some class participation!