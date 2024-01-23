Harmony College Midwest is now in its fourth year, and this barbershop educational experience has become the can’t miss event of the year in the Midwest!! This year will feature our new 2023 International Champions, Midtown, as well as many great clinicians and coaches including Debbie Cleveland, Sweet Adeline International Champion and Accomplished Music Educator.

Quartets and Individuals alike will have many options for classes, coaching, and singing at this event!

The event will all be held at the Double Tree by Hilton in Bloomington, IL. Call (309) 664-6446 and mention Harmony College to get the Convention Rate book your room online.

Come and join in for a great time!

Harmony College Midwest 2024 Course Descriptions

Repeat After Me: “My Voice Is Beautiful” – Debbie Cleveland

The human voice on its own is a complex instrument – to complicate things, it is a part of the human

body, and features different qualities from person to person, giving each individual a unique instrument

with which to express song. In this course, experienced vocal instructor Debbie Cleveland will help you

to embrace that unique quality in your voice, helping you find beauty and confidence in your own

particular instrument.

Coaching Under Glass with Spitfire – Debbie Cleveland

Be a fly on the wall while Debbie Cleveland coaches Spitfire, 2019 Central States District Quartet

Champion and multiple-time BHS International Quartet Quarterfinalist.

Overtones and Tuning – David Wright

We’ve all had the thrilling experience of hearing or singing a four-part chord and, when it’s

perfectly tuned, noticing those “extra” voices floating above: the elusive “overtone.” In this

course, David Wright will explain and demonstrate the overtone series and discuss how tuning

chords relates to it.

The Challenges of Being and Arranger – David Wright

David Wright has written gold-medal arrangements for the most skilled barbershop quartets and

choruses in the world. In this course, he will discuss the difficult decisions that often come along

with crafting a top-quality arrangement.

Four Score and Seven Breaths Ago – Terry Ludwig

Have you ever wondered how a chorus director prepares a piece of music to teach to the group?

What things do they look for when deciding on interp? How do they figure out the dynamics?

Well, this class is for you! We will look at a few pieces of music and see if we can figure out the

clues that will make us successful.

Singing vs. Performing – Terry Ludwig

We will take a look at what it takes to really “perform” a song, from character to pulling from

personal experiences. This will definitely require some class participation!