Harmony College Midwest 2020 is the premiere educational event for barbershoppers in the Midwest. Class offerings will be taught by members of 2015 International Champion Quartet, Instant Classic, International Champion Chorus Director, Royce Ferguson, plus many more transformative and accomplished arrangers, directors, and coaches!

Harmony College Midwest 2020 is a new iteration of IDAH that hopes to include any barbershop singers throughout the Midwest! We will have educational tracks for quartets and individuals! There will be a pick-up quartet contest, various new and exciting classes, quartet coaching, and a ton of afterglow/tag time!

This is the can’t miss spring convention opportunity in Illinois, as well as our neighboring states! Harmony College Midwest 2020 will start on Friday night, February 14th 2020 at 7:00 p.m. with an afterglow, pick-up quartet draw, and more, and will continue all day Saturday, culminating in a spectacular evening show at 7:00 p.m.

Pass the word around. Harmony College Midwest 2020!

See the Event Page for more details. Tickets are available NOW at Eventbrite. See you there!

Hosted by the Illinois District of the Barbershop Harmony Society and designed by the great guys from After Hours.

We look forward to seeing you in February!