2019 Fall Convention – September 27th – 29th

The Illinois District Convention will take place in Bloomington, IL September 27th-29th.
Event Tickets
Purchase your Event Tickets here.
Competitor Registration
Register to compete here.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
FRIDAY- Sept. 27th
1:00pm House of Delegates Meeting – DoubleTree Hotel – Brookridge Room
2:30pm-5:30pm Convention Registration – DoubleTree Hotel – (Pre Function Area) Note: Single event tickets sold at the BCPA only.
District Historical Display – DoubleTree Hotel – (Ironwood Room)
3:30pm-4:30pm Quartet Corner/Tag Singing – DoubleTree Hotel – (Pre Function Area)
6:00pm District Quartet and International Quartet Prelim Semi-Finals -BCPA
Evaluations for all quartets not competing in the Saturday afternoon Quartet Finals report to
judges’ hotel rooms at the Doubletree Hotel approximately 30 minutes following the end of the Quartet Semi-Finals (see quartet “Scoring Analysis” for schedule)
9:30pm (approx.) QCA Chorus rehearsal – Doubletree Hotel (Brookridge Room – QCA Members only) approximately 30 minutes following the end of the Quartet Contest.
SATURDAY- Sept. 28th
8:00am-10:30am Convention registration/District Historical Display – Pre Function Area -Doubletree Hotel
Note: Single event tickets sold at the BCPA only.
7:30am-8:45am QCA Meeting – Doubletree Hotel (Brookridge Room)
8:45am-9:30am Sing With A Champ – Doubletree Hotel (Brickyard 3 Ballroom)
11:00am District Quartet Championship & International Quartet Prelim Finals – BCPA
Evaluations for all Finalist quartets – Report to judges’ hotel rooms at the DoubleTree Hotel approximately 30 minutes following the end of the Quartet Finals
(see quartet “Scoring Analysis” for schedule)
3:30pm-5:30pm Convention registration – BCPA Lobby Only
6:00pm District Chorus Championship & International Chorus Prelim Finals – BCPA
9:30pm (approx.) All District President’s/QCA Reception – All invited – (BCPA Ballroom)
10:30pm (approx.) Chorus Evaluations – Report to judges’ hotel rooms at the DoubleTree Hotel approximately 30 minutes following the end of the President’s/QCA Reception.
Chorus Music Committee Members only (see chorus “Scoring Analysis” for schedule)
SUNDAY- Sept. 29th
8:30am Past Presidents Breakfast – TGI Friday’s
- Standard room rate: $109 includes breakfast, parking and free WiFi.
- Call the property directly (be sure to request the hotel registration, not central registration for Hilton) identify the group name “Illinois District Barbershopper”
- Or you can try online using this link, but if it says ‘sold out’ for the block, be sure to phone the property as indicated above.