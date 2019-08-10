2019 Fall Convention – September 27th – 29th

The Illinois District Convention will take place in Bloomington, IL September 27th-29th.

Event Tickets

Purchase your Event Tickets here.

Competitor Registration

Register to compete here.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY- Sept. 27th

1:00pm House of Delegates Meeting – DoubleTree Hotel – Brookridge Room

2:30pm-5:30pm Convention Registration – DoubleTree Hotel – (Pre Function Area) Note: Single event tickets sold at the BCPA only.

District Historical Display – DoubleTree Hotel – (Ironwood Room)

3:30pm-4:30pm Quartet Corner/Tag Singing – DoubleTree Hotel – (Pre Function Area)

6:00pm District Quartet and International Quartet Prelim Semi-Finals -BCPA

Evaluations for all quartets not competing in the Saturday afternoon Quartet Finals report to

judges’ hotel rooms at the Doubletree Hotel approximately 30 minutes following the end of the Quartet Semi-Finals (see quartet “Scoring Analysis” for schedule)

9:30pm (approx.) QCA Chorus rehearsal – Doubletree Hotel (Brookridge Room – QCA Members only) approximately 30 minutes following the end of the Quartet Contest.

SATURDAY- Sept. 28th

8:00am-10:30am Convention registration/District Historical Display – Pre Function Area -Doubletree Hotel

Note: Single event tickets sold at the BCPA only.

7:30am-8:45am QCA Meeting – Doubletree Hotel (Brookridge Room)

8:45am-9:30am Sing With A Champ – Doubletree Hotel (Brickyard 3 Ballroom)

11:00am District Quartet Championship & International Quartet Prelim Finals – BCPA

Evaluations for all Finalist quartets – Report to judges’ hotel rooms at the DoubleTree Hotel approximately 30 minutes following the end of the Quartet Finals

(see quartet “Scoring Analysis” for schedule)

3:30pm-5:30pm Convention registration – BCPA Lobby Only

6:00pm District Chorus Championship & International Chorus Prelim Finals – BCPA

9:30pm (approx.) All District President’s/QCA Reception – All invited – (BCPA Ballroom)

10:30pm (approx.) Chorus Evaluations – Report to judges’ hotel rooms at the DoubleTree Hotel approximately 30 minutes following the end of the President’s/QCA Reception.

Chorus Music Committee Members only (see chorus “Scoring Analysis” for schedule)

SUNDAY- Sept. 29th

8:30am Past Presidents Breakfast – TGI Friday’s

HOTEL GUEST ROOMS

10 Brickyard Drive

Bloomington, Illinois 61701

Tel: +1-309-664-6446

Standard room rate: $109 includes breakfast, parking and free WiFi.

includes breakfast, parking and free WiFi. Call the property directly (be sure to request the hotel registration, not central registration for Hilton) identify the group name “Illinois District Barbershopper”

Or you can try online using this link, but if it says ‘sold out’ for the block, be sure to phone the property as indicated above.

HOSPITALITY ROOMS

Limited number of suites available for Chapters to use as hospitality rooms. Contact Jeff Bowyer: 217-822-2320