The West Towns Chorus Presents #HARMONY

Lisle, IL 60532 United States
Sunday May 5th, 2019 at 3:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church, Green Trails2701 Maple Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532 United States
Join Interlude, the 2018 Illinois District Quartet Champions, with Special Guest: Mosaic Ensemble from Grammy Gold Signature School Waubonsie Valley High School
Tickets: 12 & Under – $11
Students – $15
General Admission – $20
See the Event Page for more details and to purchase tickets!
We look forward to seeing you in May!