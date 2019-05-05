The West Towns Chorus Presents #HARMONY

Trinity Lutheran Church, Green Trails

2701 Maple Avenue

Lisle , IL 60532 United States

Join Interlude, the 2018 Illinois District Quartet Champions, with Special Guest: Mosaic Ensemble from Grammy Gold Signature School Waubonsie Valley High School

Tickets: 12 & Under – $11

Students – $15

General Admission – $20

See the Event Page for more details and to purchase tickets!

We look forward to seeing you in May!