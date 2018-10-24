Raffle Winners

Winners of the Illinois District Fall Contest & Convention Raffle are as follows:

Autographed Bryant/Cubs Jersey: Amy Sessner, Wheaton, Illinois. Ticket sold by WestTowns Chapter.

Autographed Cardinals/Molina Bat: Mike Huettl, Sullivan, Illinois. Ticket sold by Coles County Chapter.

Autographed After Hours CDs and Shirts: Gordon Duncan, Swansea, Illinois. Ticket sold by Bellville Chapter.

Diamond Pendant: Pat Gaura, Newark, Illinois. Ticket sold by Aurora Chapter.

Florida Vacation Condo: Veronica Skaradzinski, Sterling, Illinois. Ticket sold by Rockford Metro Chapter.

All prizes have been presented with the exception of the Florida. Still waiting to hear from her.

Thank you to everyone who participated in our first district raffle in many years. We raised a total of $10,030.00!

Since all prizes were donated and printing and other costs were covered by donated funds, the Illinois District collected the entire amount.

Many thanks for a great fundraiser!