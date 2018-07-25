More prizes added to this year’s raffle!

Anyone interested can purchase a ticket from any member of the Illinois District.

Prizes include:

  • A framed, autographed Kris Bryant Cubs Jersey
  • A baseball bat signed by Yadier Molina from the Cardinals and display case to hold it.
  • A 14k white and yellow diamond pendant from Jack Lewis Jewelers
  • A complete set of autographed CDs and four tee-shirts from After Hours, our International Gold Medal Quartet Champions
  • A one week stay (your choice between April and December (December 2018 or 2019) at a condo in St. Petersburg, FL. Generously provided by Lee and Dick Kingdon.

