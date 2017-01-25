Message from District President Jim Waldorf

Greetings Members of the Illinois District!

As the newly elected president I thank you for your support in our great hobby and look forward to working with and even more importantly, having fun with each and everyone of you because everyone knows you cannot have harmony if you are singing all alone!

Our first opportunity to all be together was at the Leadership Training Summit the District and Midwest Harmony Alliance sponsored in Elgin two weeks ago. Bill Miller and his team put in a great event training our chapter leaders for the next year. I know it was great because Marty Monson was there and told me! While the attendance was good, I know I wasn't able to be there and a good number of you were not either. Let's be sure and fix that for next year!

Our next opportunity to get together and have some fun singing and learning is the upcoming Jamboree in April. We'll have coaching for choruses and quartets, classes for individuals to attend and a great show to wrap it all together at the end. And all of it will be surrounded by great singing and fun.

Please see the details and plan to join me and everyone else for our second annual Spring Jamboree! There will be no harmony without you!

I look forward to seeing you there!

Jim Waldorf

President