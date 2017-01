2016 ILL Fall Convention Results & Scores

Quartet Results

District Quartet Champion – The Committee

District Novice Quartet Champion - Interlude

Senior Quartet Champion – Tinnitus

International Quartet Pre-Lim Qualifiers -- After Hours and The Committee

International Senior Quartet Pre-Lim Qualifier -- Take Note

Chorus Results

District Chorus Champion - Northbrook

International Chorus Pre-Lim Qualifier - Bloomington

Gene McNish Small Chorus Award -- Lake County

Most Improved Chorus Award - Chicagoland West Suburban

Plateau A - Chicago Metro

Plateau AA - Coles County

Plateau AAA - Chicagoland West Suburban

Plateau AAAAA - Bloomington

Illinois District Awards

Charles Hecking Award Chorus Contribution Award – Coles County

Sol Gamis Quartet Contribution Award – The Committee

Ed Wilson Quartet Service Award – Abilene Paradox

MECA Group I – Bloomington

MECA Group 2 – Tie - Coles County and Bellville

Frank Thorne – Lake County