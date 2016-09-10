2016 Fall Contest Quartet & Chorus Draw

Here is the singing order for the 2016 Fall Contests

Quartet Semi-Finals Friday evening
Start time 6:30 PM

Top 10 from Int. Qt Pre-Lim & Top 10 from District Qt go on to the Finals

Mic Testers:  TBA

  1. Tinnitus
  2. The Mr. Wonderfuls
  3. Interlude
  4. The Northsiders
  5. True Blue
  6. OMG
  7. Q'd Up
  8. Where's Aldo
    *** Intermission ***
  9. Implied Harmony
  10. Abilene Paradox
  11. The Committee
  12. Take Note
  13. Ringtime
  14. After Hours
  15. grace
  16. No Excuses!

Chorus Finals
Start time 6:30 Saturday Evening

Mic Testers:  Joe Barbershoper Chorus

  1. Chicago Metro
  2. Sterling Rock Falls
  3. Coles County
  4. Springfield
  5. Lake County
  6. Belleville
    *** Intermission ***
  7. Northbrook
  8. Chicagoland West Suburban
  9. Bloomington

 

