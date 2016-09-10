2016 Fall Contest Quartet & Chorus Draw

Here is the singing order for the 2016 Fall Contests

Quartet Semi-Finals Friday evening

Start time 6:30 PM

Top 10 from Int. Qt Pre-Lim & Top 10 from District Qt go on to the Finals

Mic Testers: TBA

Tinnitus The Mr. Wonderfuls Interlude The Northsiders True Blue OMG Q'd Up Where's Aldo

*** Intermission ***

Implied Harmony Abilene Paradox The Committee Take Note Ringtime After Hours grace No Excuses!

Chorus Finals

Start time 6:30 Saturday Evening

Mic Testers: Joe Barbershoper Chorus