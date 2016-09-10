2016 Fall Contest Quartet & Chorus Draw

Here is the singing order for the 2016 Fall Contests
Quartet Semi-Finals Friday evening
Start time 6:30 PM
Top 10 from Int. Qt Pre-Lim & Top 10 from District Qt go on to the Finals
Mic Testers: TBA
- Tinnitus
- The Mr. Wonderfuls
- Interlude
- The Northsiders
- True Blue
- OMG
- Q'd Up
- Where's Aldo
*** Intermission ***
- Implied Harmony
- Abilene Paradox
- The Committee
- Take Note
- Ringtime
- After Hours
- grace
- No Excuses!
Chorus Finals
Start time 6:30 Saturday Evening
Mic Testers: Joe Barbershoper Chorus
- Chicago Metro
- Sterling Rock Falls
- Coles County
- Springfield
- Lake County
- Belleville
*** Intermission ***
- Northbrook
- Chicagoland West Suburban
- Bloomington