Spring Harmony Jamboree registration now open!

Registration is now open for the 2016 Spring Harmony Jamboree! Click HERE to register! And click here for a schedule of events!

Thanks to a generous gift from the Illinois District Endowment Assurance (IDEA), all participants who register in advance will receive free admission! Want to learn more about IDEA? Click here, and consider making a donation to help in furthering our hobby.

To make sure we can plan accordingly, we will not accept online registrations after April 1st, 2016. We will accept walk-in registrations, however, there will be a $10 registration fee to cover administrative and building costs.

The Spring Harmony Jamboree will include all of the following, under one roof:

Quartet Coaching! We are limited to 12 quartets. It will be first come first serve, and additional quartets will be placed on a waiting list. If your quartet is interested in coaching, contact Tim Pashon at *protected email* *protected email* (Update: as of 3/14/16, coaching is full!)

Illinois District Academy of Harmony (IDAH) classes- including: Beginning Arranging - Got a handle on your music theory? Want to try your hand at arranging, but don't know where to start? This class will get you going. Learn the basics of how to harmonize a tune in the barbershop style; what chords to choose and why. A portable keyboard will be helpful in this class, as you'll work on arranging your first masterpiece by the end of the day! Intermediate Arranging - Already tried your hand at arranging once or twice and want to take things to the next level? This class is for you! Bring your charts along (and your keyboard) and you'll have a chance to have your work critiqued. We'll all arrange the same song together and then share and compare what we've done. We'll also learn the arranger's secret tricks that drive singers crazy - like "why is this phrase the same 3 times and then different the fourth time?" and "why are all the hard notes on the page turn?" and of course, how to write an awesome tag. Care of the Senior Voice - As we get older, the voice needs special care. Learn some great techniques on how to use and care for the mature voice. Vocal Production -Get back to basics! Revisit all of the great habits good singers use to produce the best sound possible. Social Media and the Internet - Increase your online footprint. Learn how to use Social Media and the Internet to have greater visability in your community. Show/contest ideas -How do chapters come up with great show or contest themes. Learn how to brainstorm and bring it to the stage. Directing Techniques - How do I get them to sing how I want them to??? What tricks and techniques can we use in front of The chorus to get the results we desire? Let us help you!

The District High School Quartet Contest - if you want to register as a competitor, please email Kevin Deets at *protected email*

The District Youth Chorus (open to all men age 30 & under) - if you're interested, please email Michelle Adams at *protected email*

Illinois District Harmony Platoon, which has an additional cost of $25 to cover the cost of music and learning tracks. If you're interested in participating, register here! Questions? Contact Mike Savard at *protected email*

The Jamboree Show on Saturday evening, featuring the current district champions, and our guest performers, 2008 Sweet Adeline International Champions The Four Bettys, and 2015 International Competitors Boardwalk. All registrants will receive FREE admission to the show! Tickets will be available at the door to the general public for $20 each. The show will take place at the Five Points in Washington, a short 15 minute drive from East Peoria.